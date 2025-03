U.S. Naval Academy Alters Admissions Policy Amidst Supreme Court Rulings

The U.S. Naval Academy has announced a significant change in its admissions policy by excluding race as a factor in evaluating prospective candidates. This decision aligns with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred civilian higher education institutions from utilizing race-based affirmative action policies.

The policy shift was revealed in a recent court filing by the Trump administration, which has requested to suspend an ongoing appeal. The appeal, initiated by a group opposing affirmative action, contests a prior judge's decision that upheld the use of race-conscious admissions at the prestigious academy based in Annapolis, Maryland.

As the debate over affirmative action continues, the Naval Academy's policy adjustment signals a broader shift in the landscape of American education and military training institutions, with potential implications for diversity among future naval leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)