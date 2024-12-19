Justice for Gisele: A Shocking Case that Shook France

Dominique Pelicot was convicted by a French court for drugging and raping his wife, Gisele, over nearly a decade. In a case that horrified observers worldwide, Pelicot and 50 co-defendants faced charges of rape and assault, leading to significant jail sentences for all involved.

The trial, conducted in Avignon, saw Gisele defy her abusers by choosing to confront them in court. She emerged as a powerful symbol of female courage, sparking widespread support rallies across France and igniting debates on the nation's rape laws, which currently do not require consent as a legal stipulation.

The dark secrets of the case came to light after Dominique was caught attempting voyeuristic photography in 2020, leading to the discovery of thousands of incriminating images. While he admitted to drugging his wife, Gisele sought to illuminate the broader issue of sexual abuse, asserting this as a collective fight for all victims.

