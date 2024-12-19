Left Menu

Putin Open to Ukraine Compromise in Potential Trump Talks

President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to negotiate over Ukraine in potential talks with Donald Trump, focusing on ending the conflict. He emphasized Russia's military advancements in Ukraine, dismissed claims of Russian weakness, and contemplated the future of Russian military bases in Syria amid ongoing global tensions.

Updated: 19-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:11 IST
Putin Open to Ukraine Compromise in Potential Trump Talks
President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday his willingness to engage in discussions regarding Ukraine with former U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the ongoing conflict. Putin cited Russia's military progress on the battlefield as evidence of strength against claims of weakened position.

During a live question-and-answer session, Putin dismissed assumptions of Russian vulnerability and expressed openness to dialogue with Trump, whom he has not communicated with in years. He highlighted Russia's strategic advancements and suggested that Ukrainian resistance may soon falter.

While ruling out significant territorial concessions, Putin remained steadfast in opposing Ukraine's NATO ambitions. Meanwhile, he touched upon the future of Russian influence in the Middle East, addressing military base negotiations in Syria and discussing the disappearance of U.S. reporter Austin Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

