German Firms Alerted to Potential Russian Sabotage Threat Within Ranks
Germany's BKA federal police have cautioned that there might be Russian state-affiliated saboteurs among company employees or contractors. The document highlights potential criminal activities targeting critical infrastructure in Germany, with suspected sabotage incidents linked to Russian state actors increasing recently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:40 IST
Germany's BKA federal police are sounding alarms about the potential presence of Russian state-linked saboteurs within companies, warning of activities that could compromise key infrastructure.
The confidential document outlines threats, including espionage, propaganda, and acts of sabotage that aim to disrupt or harm operational capabilities.
Examples cited include unauthorized drone flights over sensitive sites and incidents of explosive parcels at logistics depots, suspected to be orchestrated on behalf of the Russian state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
