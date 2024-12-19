German Firms Alerted to Potential Russian Sabotage Threat Within Ranks

Germany's BKA federal police are sounding alarms about the potential presence of Russian state-linked saboteurs within companies, warning of activities that could compromise key infrastructure.

The confidential document outlines threats, including espionage, propaganda, and acts of sabotage that aim to disrupt or harm operational capabilities.

Examples cited include unauthorized drone flights over sensitive sites and incidents of explosive parcels at logistics depots, suspected to be orchestrated on behalf of the Russian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)