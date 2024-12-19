Justice for the Innocent: Court Aids Parents Punished for Son's Crimes

The Bombay High Court on Thursday firmly stated that the parents of a deceased accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case should not be further punished for their son's alleged actions.

The case involves serious allegations against an attendant, who allegedly sexually assaulted two minors in a school toilet. Following his arrest in August and subsequent death in a police shootout in September, his parents have been unfairly targeted. They've lost their home and struggle to survive, now living at Kalyan railway station, jobless and impoverished.

Recognizing their plight, the court emphasized they are not to blame for their son's alleged crimes. The justices urged the Maharashtra government to arrange assistance, possibly through NGOs, ensuring the parents find shelter and employment. The court continues to monitor the situation, expecting a safety report on schools by January 2025.

