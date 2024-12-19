Heightened Alert: Security Forces Search for Suspicious Activity
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district initiated a search operation following reports of suspicious movement. The operation, conducted in the forward areas of Mendhar, aims to address potential infiltration risks and ensure regional safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to reports of suspicious activity, security forces have commenced a thorough search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The operation, which began on Thursday, focuses on the forward areas of Mendhar.
Officials stated that the increased vigilance is part of ongoing efforts to counter potential threats of infiltration in the region.
The operation underscores the security forces' commitment to maintaining safety and addressing any potential danger in the border areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Mendhar
- security
- search operation
- suspicious movement
- infiltration
- police
- border
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raids at Central Jail Spark Concerns Over Security
UP: Security forces deployed in Hapur ahead of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's likely Sambhal visit
Arrest of Pakistan-Returned Militant Raises Security Concerns in Punjab
Foiled Attack on Sikh Leader Sparks Security Concerns at Golden Temple
NATO Security Guarantees: The Path to Peace in Ukraine