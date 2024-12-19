Heightened Alert: Security Forces Search for Suspicious Activity

In response to reports of suspicious activity, security forces have commenced a thorough search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The operation, which began on Thursday, focuses on the forward areas of Mendhar.

Officials stated that the increased vigilance is part of ongoing efforts to counter potential threats of infiltration in the region.

The operation underscores the security forces' commitment to maintaining safety and addressing any potential danger in the border areas.

