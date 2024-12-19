Putin Defends Russian Role in Syria Amid Israeli Concerns
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed claims that Russia's intervention in Syria was a failure. He expressed concerns over Israel's military actions in the region after Bashar al-Assad's downfall. Putin emphasized Russia's desire to maintain its military presence in Syria while urging respect for its sovereignty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday refuted assertions that Russia's nine-year intervention in Syria amounted to a failure. Addressing a marathon annual news conference, Putin voiced concerns about Israel's military actions post-toppling of Bashar al-Assad, a key ally of Moscow.
Putin revealed Moscow's efforts to negotiate with Syria's new leaders to maintain Russia's military bases. Although he has yet to meet Assad following his escape to Moscow, he plans to do so. Putin argued that Russia's involvement since 2015 prevented Syria from becoming a terrorist enclave, asserting Israel as the main beneficiary under current circumstances.
The Russian leader condemned Israel's advance into Syrian territory, urging them to withdraw. Meanwhile, Turkey's interests in combating Kurdish forces in Syria were noted. Putin called for adherence to international law and Syrian sovereignty while negotiating the future of Russia's military presence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
