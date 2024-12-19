Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Old Vehicles: Government in the Spotlight

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has challenged the Delhi government and associated agencies to provide answers regarding the alleged use of prohibited petrol and diesel vehicles by government entities.

According to existing regulations, diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles more than fifteen years old are not allowed on roads in the National Capital Region (NCR). The tribunal examined a complaint from a BJP MLA, which cited violations using an outdated official vehicle.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted a list indicating several outdated government vehicles still operational. Authorities charged with enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan were accused of non-compliance, prompting further proceedings scheduled for February 20, 2025.

