Controversy Unfolds: Karnataka High Court Delays MUDA Case Report

The Karnataka High Court delayed the Lokayukta police report in the MUDA site allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Allegations surround illegal site allocations to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The court also addressed concerns over transferring the investigation to the CBI and postponed the report filing deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:03 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Karnataka High Court Delays MUDA Case Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court has postponed the submission of the Lokayukta police report related to the MUDA site allotment case. The case has embroiled Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in allegations of illegal site allotments to his wife, Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The proceedings come amid a petition pushing for the investigation's transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Senior advocates representing Siddaramaiah indicated their intent to oppose this transfer, as Justice M Nagaprasanna extended the filing deadline for the report to January 2025 to maintain judicial oversight.

With charges of improper site distribution under scrutiny, Parvathi has since requested the cancellation of the 14 sites. This move by the court ensures the integrity of the proceedings while the Enforcement Directorate investigates parallel aspects of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

