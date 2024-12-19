Support for Progressive Waqf Amendment Bill Gains Momentum

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill drew support from Muslim academicians and clerics during a parliamentary committee review. These stakeholders proposed that Waqf properties could be utilized to create educational and health facilities, echoing a progressive vision for the bill.

Among the supporters were Syed Abubakar Naqvi, former chairman of the Rajasthan Waqf Board, and Mahrukh Mirza, ex-vice chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University. They praised the bill for its potential to boost development and address gaps in the current law.

While some opposition MPs questioned the lack of detailed comments on specific clauses, cleric Maulana Raza Husain supported anti-corruption measures and Mirza suggested equitable use of Waqf land for educational purposes. Discussions will continue as MPs raise further questions.

