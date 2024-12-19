Digital Deception: The Rise of 'Digital Arrests'
A 35-year-old software professional was rescued by police in Indore after online fraudsters confined him in a hotel room under a 'digital arrest' scam. The victim was contacted by a Dubai number, coerced into isolation, and nearly lost Rs 26 lakh before police intervened.
In a bizarre turn of events, a 35-year-old software professional in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, fell victim to an online fraud scheme termed 'digital arrest.' Rescued by the local police, he was confined to a hotel room by scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma explained that the man became untraceable after his family reported him missing on Wednesday. Investigations revealed he was coerced into isolation after receiving a threatening phone call from a Dubai number.
The fraudsters, donning police uniforms in video calls, convinced the victim of his 'arrest' due to a fake criminal case in Mumbai, nearly extorting Rs 26 lakh before authorities intervened in time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
