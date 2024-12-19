Craig Wright Found in Contempt Amid Bitcoin Invention Claims Controversy

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright has been found in contempt of court after pursuing a lawsuit against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's company, Block. This $1.2 trillion lawsuit was deemed to violate an existing injunction.

Wright had long maintained that he authored the bitcoin white paper under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. However, the London High Court ruled against him, citing that Wright had extensively lied and utilized forged documents.

The court's decision comes after a separate ruling last month denied Wright the opportunity to appeal the judgment questioning his bitcoin invention claims.

