Craig Wright Found in Contempt Amid Bitcoin Invention Claims Controversy
Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who falsely claimed to invent bitcoin, was found in contempt of court for a lawsuit against Jack Dorsey's Block. Wright's lawsuit breached a previous injunction. The High Court found he extensively lied and forged documents, dismissing his appeal rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Australian computer scientist Craig Wright has been found in contempt of court after pursuing a lawsuit against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's company, Block. This $1.2 trillion lawsuit was deemed to violate an existing injunction.
Wright had long maintained that he authored the bitcoin white paper under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. However, the London High Court ruled against him, citing that Wright had extensively lied and utilized forged documents.
The court's decision comes after a separate ruling last month denied Wright the opportunity to appeal the judgment questioning his bitcoin invention claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
