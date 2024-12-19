Former Constable's Hidden Fortune Unearthed

In a dramatic turn of events, the Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh discovered assets exceeding Rs 3 crore belonging to a former constable of the state's transport department.

On Thursday, police raided two properties in the upscale Arera Colony linked to Saurabh Sharma, recovering Rs 2.85 crore in cash, alongside gold valued at Rs 50 lakh and some silver.

Documents pertaining to various properties were also seized and are under scrutiny as Sharma remains elusive, with an investigation ongoing.

