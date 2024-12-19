Left Menu

Former Constable's Hidden Fortune Unearthed

The Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh have uncovered over Rs 3 crore in assets, including cash, gold, and silver, from former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma. Raids on his Arera Colony properties revealed the hidden wealth. Sharma is currently untraceable, and an investigation continues.

Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh discovered assets exceeding Rs 3 crore belonging to a former constable of the state's transport department.

On Thursday, police raided two properties in the upscale Arera Colony linked to Saurabh Sharma, recovering Rs 2.85 crore in cash, alongside gold valued at Rs 50 lakh and some silver.

Documents pertaining to various properties were also seized and are under scrutiny as Sharma remains elusive, with an investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

