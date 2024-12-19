Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Strict Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court ordered Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to enforce a complete ban on firecrackers, aligning with Delhi's actions under GRAP IV due to worsening air pollution. The court demanded strict enforcement across NCR, emphasizing the need for inter-state coordination to effectively curb pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to implement a comprehensive ban on firecrackers. This decision follows the restoration of GRAP IV measures in Delhi-NCR, citing deteriorating air quality.

The directive, issued by Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih, mirrors the Delhi government's year-round prohibition on firecracker activities, including online transactions.

The NCR states are tasked with forming enforcement teams to ensure adherence to these measures, reflecting ongoing efforts to tackle severe pollution during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

