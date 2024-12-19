Supreme Court Enforces Strict Firecracker Ban
The Supreme Court ordered Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to enforce a complete ban on firecrackers, aligning with Delhi's actions under GRAP IV due to worsening air pollution. The court demanded strict enforcement across NCR, emphasizing the need for inter-state coordination to effectively curb pollution.
The Supreme Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to implement a comprehensive ban on firecrackers. This decision follows the restoration of GRAP IV measures in Delhi-NCR, citing deteriorating air quality.
The directive, issued by Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih, mirrors the Delhi government's year-round prohibition on firecracker activities, including online transactions.
The NCR states are tasked with forming enforcement teams to ensure adherence to these measures, reflecting ongoing efforts to tackle severe pollution during the festive season.
