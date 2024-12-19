Supreme Court Enforces Strict Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to implement a comprehensive ban on firecrackers. This decision follows the restoration of GRAP IV measures in Delhi-NCR, citing deteriorating air quality.

The directive, issued by Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih, mirrors the Delhi government's year-round prohibition on firecracker activities, including online transactions.

The NCR states are tasked with forming enforcement teams to ensure adherence to these measures, reflecting ongoing efforts to tackle severe pollution during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)