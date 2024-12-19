In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine launched a coordinated missile attack on Russia's Rostov region, utilizing U.S.-made long-range ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, according to statements from the Russian defense ministry on Thursday.

Russian military defenses were able to shoot down all of the ATACMS projectiles and three out of the four Storm Shadow missiles, a testament to their air defense capabilities. The lone surviving Storm Shadow was noted, although its impact was not detailed by Moscow.

The Russian government has vowed to deliver a measured response to Ukraine's aggressive maneuvers, signaling a potential intensification in the ongoing conflict.

