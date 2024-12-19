Left Menu

Escalation in the Skies: Missile Exchanges Intensify

Ukraine has launched American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia's Rostov region. The Russian defense ministry reported on Thursday that all ATACMS and three of the Storm Shadow missiles were intercepted. Moscow has announced intentions to respond to these Ukrainian military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine launched a coordinated missile attack on Russia's Rostov region, utilizing U.S.-made long-range ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, according to statements from the Russian defense ministry on Thursday.

Russian military defenses were able to shoot down all of the ATACMS projectiles and three out of the four Storm Shadow missiles, a testament to their air defense capabilities. The lone surviving Storm Shadow was noted, although its impact was not detailed by Moscow.

The Russian government has vowed to deliver a measured response to Ukraine's aggressive maneuvers, signaling a potential intensification in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

