Fake Call Center Scandal Unveiled in Gurugram

Gurugram Police dismantled a fraudulent call center targeting U.S. citizens under the guise of tech support. Eighteen individuals, including the center's manager and eight women, were apprehended. The operation lacked necessary telecommunications licenses and fraudulently claimed association with a well-known accounting firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram Police have dismantled a fake call center allegedly scamming U.S. citizens by posing as a reputable accounting company.

A total of 18 people, including the center's manager and eight women employees, were arrested after authorities raided the illegal operation.

According to officials, the call center operated without valid telecommunications licenses and misled victims into believing they were receiving technical support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

