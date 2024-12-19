Ceasefire Countdown: Mediators Race Against Time in Israel-Hamas Conflict
U.S. and Arab mediators are working in Egypt and Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, which have killed over 41 Palestinians, the talks involve hostages' release and the exchange of prisoners. Differences remain, and the conflict causes significant devastation in Gaza.
Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are intensifying, with U.S. and Arab negotiators in Egypt and Qatar working tirelessly. The ultimate aim is to pause the conflict that has ravaged the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip for 14 months, conditionally on the release of hostages and prisoners held by each side.
Gaza has witnessed severe bloodshed with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 41 Palestinians on Thursday alone, according to local medical sources. These strikes come as mediators narrow gaps in talks hampered by ongoing disputes between the parties.
The human toll of the conflict is high: mass killings, forced displacements, and dire living conditions in Gaza. Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of genocide, claims refuted by Israel, maintaining it has allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza despite the ongoing hostilities. Both sides remain steadfast, complicating peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
