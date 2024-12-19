Left Menu

Towards a Terror-Free Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah's Strategic Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong confidence in achieving a 'terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.' In a high-level meeting, Shah reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and emphasized the coordinated efforts of security forces. With crucial plans and resources in place, Shah aims for comprehensive dominance over terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that a 'terror-free Jammu and Kashmir' will soon become a reality. In a high-level meeting convened to evaluate the region's security, Shah underscored the alignment with Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Stressing the pivotal role of coordinated security forces, Shah assured that all necessary resources would be directed towards dismantling terrorism. The Home Minister praised the significant decline in terrorist activities, infiltration, and recruitment, attributing it to the united efforts of security agencies.

Shah called for the implementation of the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan during his first security assessment meeting following recent assembly elections. Notably, this assembly marked a transition with the National Conference government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, coming into power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

