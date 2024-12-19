Left Menu

High Court Intervenes in ACP Misconduct Case

The Allahabad High Court has halted the arrest of ACP Mohammad Mohsin Khan, accused of exploiting an IIT-Kanpur scholar. The court, requiring a response from the state government, noted the allegations of Khan's deceitful relationship, prompting a Special Investigation Team to look into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:34 IST
High Court Intervenes in ACP Misconduct Case
Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has put a stay on the arrest of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Mohsin Khan. Khan is accused of exploiting a PhD scholar from IIT-Kanpur under the false promise of marriage. This decision came from a bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar Sangwan and Mohammad Azahar Husain Idrisi in response to a petition by Khan.

The court has requested a reply from the state government regarding the allegations. The female scholar, who is studying cybercrime, accuses Khan, also a PhD student in criminology at IIT-Kanpur, of initiating a relationship under fraudulent pretenses of marriage. An FIR was filed against Khan on December 12 at Kalyanpur police station, detailing these accusations.

Subsequently, Khan, a 2013-batch Provincial Police Service officer, was relieved of his duties in Collectorganj and moved to the DGP headquarters in Lucknow. In light of the complaint, a Special Investigation Team led by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh is conducting an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024