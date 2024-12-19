High Court Intervenes in ACP Misconduct Case

The Allahabad High Court has put a stay on the arrest of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Mohsin Khan. Khan is accused of exploiting a PhD scholar from IIT-Kanpur under the false promise of marriage. This decision came from a bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar Sangwan and Mohammad Azahar Husain Idrisi in response to a petition by Khan.

The court has requested a reply from the state government regarding the allegations. The female scholar, who is studying cybercrime, accuses Khan, also a PhD student in criminology at IIT-Kanpur, of initiating a relationship under fraudulent pretenses of marriage. An FIR was filed against Khan on December 12 at Kalyanpur police station, detailing these accusations.

Subsequently, Khan, a 2013-batch Provincial Police Service officer, was relieved of his duties in Collectorganj and moved to the DGP headquarters in Lucknow. In light of the complaint, a Special Investigation Team led by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh is conducting an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)