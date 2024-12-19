Left Menu

India Facilitates Prisoner Transfer with 31 Nations

India has established 31 bilateral agreements to enable the transfer of sentenced persons, allowing Indian prisoners abroad to return home to complete their sentences. This initiative underscores the nation's commitment to the welfare of its citizens overseas. The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, affirmed this in Parliament.

India has formalized 31 bilateral agreements facilitating the transfer of sentenced persons between nations. This measure aims to allow Indian prisoners abroad to serve the remainder of their sentences in India, reflecting high governmental priority on citizen welfare overseas.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the issue in the Rajya Sabha, responding to inquiries about mechanisms to repatriate Indians in foreign jails. The agreements include countries such as Australia, France, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, among others.

In addition, Singh provided data on the year-wise departure of Indian nationals, noting an increase from 2019 to 2024. However, due to privacy laws, specific data on illegal migration-related arrests abroad remain unavailable, he added.

