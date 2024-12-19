Pogba Extortion Saga: Family Ties and Legal Battles

Mathias Pogba, brother of World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba, has been sentenced to three years in prison, with two years suspended, following a Paris court ruling over an extortion and kidnapping attempt. Mathias, who has already spent time in detention, will serve the remainder of the sentence under house arrest, accompanied by electronic monitoring. His lawyer indicated plans to appeal.

The case, which did not involve Paul Pogba in courtroom appearances, revealed a 2022 plot where Mathias, alongside five others, allegedly tried to extort 13 million euros from the footballer using threats and intimidation, including a gunpoint abduction. Three of the accomplices received eight-year jail terms. Paul Pogba reportedly suffered financial and moral losses amounting to 247,000 euros.

These events came amid Paul Pogba's complicated career phase. His contract with Juventus was mutually terminated, following a reduced doping ban and another setback after 2018's World Cup success. With this recent court adjudication, the high-profile saga of the Pogba brothers adds another complex chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)