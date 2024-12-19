Left Menu

Bust in Pratapgarh: Unmasking a Drug Trafficking Network

Rajasthan police arrested three men in Pratapgarh related to a drug trafficking operation, seizing vehicles in a special raid. The arrests include Vakil Khan Pathan, identified through earlier suspects. His sons, Sameer and Farid, were also involved, while another son, Shoaib, remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Rajasthan police arrested three individuals in Pratapgarh on Thursday. The operation, conducted by the police and Quick Response Team, targeted Devaldi village, leading to the capture of Vakil Khan Pathan and his sons, Sameer and Farid.

The arrests were part of a strategic campaign to dismantle criminal networks fueling the drug trade in the region. Authorities also confiscated four cars and six motorcycles during the raid, marking substantial progress in their ongoing investigations.

Previously, a March 6 operation had linked Narayan Lal Bhoi and Pradeep Meghwal to the activities of the Pathan family. While Shoaib Khan, another suspect, remains at large, the police continue their efforts to trace his whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

