Bust in Pratapgarh: Unmasking a Drug Trafficking Network

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Rajasthan police arrested three individuals in Pratapgarh on Thursday. The operation, conducted by the police and Quick Response Team, targeted Devaldi village, leading to the capture of Vakil Khan Pathan and his sons, Sameer and Farid.

The arrests were part of a strategic campaign to dismantle criminal networks fueling the drug trade in the region. Authorities also confiscated four cars and six motorcycles during the raid, marking substantial progress in their ongoing investigations.

Previously, a March 6 operation had linked Narayan Lal Bhoi and Pradeep Meghwal to the activities of the Pathan family. While Shoaib Khan, another suspect, remains at large, the police continue their efforts to trace his whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)