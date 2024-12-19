UAE-U.S. Arms Deal Under Scrutiny Amid Sudan Conflict

The Biden administration is set to deliver an assessment by January 17 on the UAE's assurances against supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, based on a statement from Brett McGurk, the Middle East and North Africa coordinator. This follows pressure from Democratic lawmakers demanding a halt to arms sales to the UAE until the country confirms it is not arming the RSF, a contributor to Sudan's destructive civil conflict.

Legislation led by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Sara Jacobs last month aimed to stop these sales, highlighting their concerns. McGurk stated that, despite conflicting reports, the UAE assured they are not and will not transfer weapons to the RSF. He emphasized the administration's commitment to scrutinizing the credibility of these claims before the specified date.

The legislative process mandates congressional scrutiny of significant arms deals, where senators can vote on resolutions to block such sales. The Sudanese conflict, which began in April 2023, has led to massive humanitarian challenges. Amidst these tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to announce additional U.S. humanitarian support for Sudan at the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)