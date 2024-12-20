Mass Exodus: U.S. Officials Resign Over Gaza Support

A wave of resignations has struck the Biden administration as over a dozen officials have stepped down, citing opposition to the President's stance on the ongoing Gaza conflict. The officials have voiced their discontent, accusing the U.S. government of overlooking Israeli actions deemed as atrocities.

These resignations follow the prolonged conflict in Gaza, where Israeli forces have reportedly killed tens of thousands, raising international concerns over civilian casualties. U.S. officials who left their roles claim that Washington's unwavering support for Israel played a pivotal role in their decision to quit.

Among those who resigned, Mike Casey and Anelle Sheline publicly shared their grievances, pointing to a troubling narrative of ignored humanitarian reports and stepped-up criticism of U.S. policies. As more voices join in dissent, the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to reshape its Middle East strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)