Bipartisan Push for TikTok Deadline Extension
Senators Ed Markey and Rand Paul urge President Biden to extend the deadline for ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. assets, amid legal challenges and concerns about free expression. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the case in January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Republican Senator Rand Paul have called on President Joe Biden to postpone by 90 days a crucial deadline related to TikTok's American holdings.
Originally set for January 19, the deadline dictates that China-based ByteDance must either sell TikTok's U.S. assets or face a U.S. ban. The senators argue that a delay is necessary given pending legal challenges.
The Supreme Court has announced it will hear arguments on January 10 concerning the law's implications for free expression, prompting the senators to request Biden to act before the current deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- Biden
- Ed Markey
- Rand Paul
- ByteDance
- Supreme Court
- free expression
- ban
- sale
- deadline extension
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CJI Sanjiv Khanna administers oath of office to Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan as Supreme Court judge.
Justice Manmohan's Rise to Supreme Court: A New Chapter
Supreme Court Quashes Defamation Case Against Minister L Murugan
Justice Manmohan Joins Supreme Court: A New Era in Judicial Leadership
Supreme Court Dismisses DMK Trust's Defamation Case Against Minister