Bipartisan Push for TikTok Deadline Extension

In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Republican Senator Rand Paul have called on President Joe Biden to postpone by 90 days a crucial deadline related to TikTok's American holdings.

Originally set for January 19, the deadline dictates that China-based ByteDance must either sell TikTok's U.S. assets or face a U.S. ban. The senators argue that a delay is necessary given pending legal challenges.

The Supreme Court has announced it will hear arguments on January 10 concerning the law's implications for free expression, prompting the senators to request Biden to act before the current deadline.

