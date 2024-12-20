Left Menu

Bipartisan Push for TikTok Deadline Extension

Senators Ed Markey and Rand Paul urge President Biden to extend the deadline for ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. assets, amid legal challenges and concerns about free expression. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the case in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a rare show of bipartisan unity, Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Republican Senator Rand Paul have called on President Joe Biden to postpone by 90 days a crucial deadline related to TikTok's American holdings.

Originally set for January 19, the deadline dictates that China-based ByteDance must either sell TikTok's U.S. assets or face a U.S. ban. The senators argue that a delay is necessary given pending legal challenges.

The Supreme Court has announced it will hear arguments on January 10 concerning the law's implications for free expression, prompting the senators to request Biden to act before the current deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

