Mass Cyberattack Disrupts Ukraine's State Registries

Russia executed a significant cyberattack on Ukraine's state registries, causing a temporary halt in services as confirmed by Ukrainian Deputy PM Olha Stefanishyna. The registries hold crucial citizen data, and the attack aimed to disrupt critical infrastructure. Restoration will take two weeks, with some services resuming sooner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 06:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 06:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major cyberattack by Russia has targeted Ukraine's state registries, leading to a temporary suspension of these critical services. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna confirmed the disruption late Thursday, emphasizing the impact on citizen data including births, deaths, marriages, and property ownership.

Stefanishyna announced on Facebook, 'Today the largest external cyberattack in recent times occurred with Ukraine's state registries.' The attack, attributed to Russian cyber forces, halted the operations of registries under Ukraine's Ministry of Justice, marking an effort to disrupt the nation's essential infrastructure.

The restoration of these services is anticipated to take around two weeks, although some operations are set to resume immediately on Friday. Following the restoration, an in-depth analysis will enhance future protections. This incident follows a series of serious cyberattacks on both Ukrainian and Russian institutions during the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

