Expansion of Parliamentary Committee to Ensure Diverse Representation
- Country:
- India
The government has undertaken an initiative to expand the joint parliamentary committee examining the dual bills proposing simultaneous elections, raising its member count from 31 to 39. This move is aimed at incorporating representatives from a more diverse range of political parties.
Additional MPs from the Lok Sabha now include representatives from the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), alongside two from the BJP and one from the Samajwadi Party. These changes reflect efforts to ensure balanced representation in the legislative review process.
The committee's primary task will be to scrutinize the 'one nation one election' bills, which include constitutional amendments. With 17 drawn from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the committee embodies a cross-section of political voices, tasked with evaluating important legislative proposals.
