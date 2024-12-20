Tragic Jaipur Road Inferno Claims Lives
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences following a severe gas tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The tragedy resulted in seven fatalities, injuries to more than 35 individuals, and ignited over 30 vehicles. Murmu extended prayers for the recovery of the injured, emphasizing the nation's grief.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the nation's grief following a catastrophic gas tanker incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, which turned deadly and claimed several lives.
The accident, involving a tanker and multiple vehicles, resulted in seven fatalities, left over 35 people injured, and engulfed more than 30 vehicles in flames.
Extending her condolences, Murmu urged for prayers for the deceased and voiced hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured survivors.
