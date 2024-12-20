Tragic Jaipur Road Inferno Claims Lives

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the nation's grief following a catastrophic gas tanker incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, which turned deadly and claimed several lives.

The accident, involving a tanker and multiple vehicles, resulted in seven fatalities, left over 35 people injured, and engulfed more than 30 vehicles in flames.

Extending her condolences, Murmu urged for prayers for the deceased and voiced hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)