Macron Visits Cyclone-Hit Mayotte Amid Pleas for Relief
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mayotte after Cyclone Chido caused devastation, with criticism over the delay in relief efforts. The cyclone, the strongest in Mayotte in 90 years, has left many, mainly undocumented migrants, in dire conditions, with the urgent need for basic necessities like water.
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mayotte, observing the severe impact of Cyclone Chido on the impoverished region's shantytowns.
With authorities confirming 31 fatalities days after the cyclone, Macron's extended visit follows criticisms over the delayed relief efforts and pushes for unity amid the devastation.
Local residents, struggling for essentials like water, demand urgent support to manage the aftermath, with hillsides filled with undocumented migrants left particularly vulnerable.
