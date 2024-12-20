Left Menu

Sri Lanka Navy's High Seas Rescue: 100 Rohingyas Saved

The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued over 100 Rohingyas, including 25 children, from distress in the northeastern coastal waters of the island. The group was discovered by local fishermen and brought to Trincomalee for further assistance. The incident recalls a similar rescue in December 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:04 IST
Sri Lanka Navy's High Seas Rescue: 100 Rohingyas Saved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a humanitarian operation on the high seas, the Sri Lanka Navy has successfully rescued more than 100 Rohingyas, including 25 children, from a distressed vessel off the island's northeastern coast.

The group, found on a fishing trawler, was first spotted by vigilant local fishermen in the Mullaithivu district's Vellamullivaikkal area on Thursday.

Currently, the rescued individuals are being housed at Trincomalee's eastern port, with the Navy coordinating with international organizations for their subsequent repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024