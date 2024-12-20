Sri Lanka Navy's High Seas Rescue: 100 Rohingyas Saved
The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued over 100 Rohingyas, including 25 children, from distress in the northeastern coastal waters of the island. The group was discovered by local fishermen and brought to Trincomalee for further assistance. The incident recalls a similar rescue in December 2022.
In a humanitarian operation on the high seas, the Sri Lanka Navy has successfully rescued more than 100 Rohingyas, including 25 children, from a distressed vessel off the island's northeastern coast.
The group, found on a fishing trawler, was first spotted by vigilant local fishermen in the Mullaithivu district's Vellamullivaikkal area on Thursday.
Currently, the rescued individuals are being housed at Trincomalee's eastern port, with the Navy coordinating with international organizations for their subsequent repatriation.
