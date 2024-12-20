Diplomatic Surge: International Scrutiny on China over Baltic Sea Cable Breaches

Diplomatic discussions have enabled representatives from Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark to inspect the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which is at the center of an investigation regarding breaches to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. These developments were confirmed by the Danish foreign minister on Thursday.

The Yi Peng 3, a bulk carrier, became a focal point of suspicion following its departure from the Russian port of Ust-Luga on November 15. Analysis of MarineTraffic data matched the vessel's coordinates with the timing and locations of the cable damages, notably on November 17-18, stirring speculations of sabotage.

While Swedish prosecutors lead the investigation on potential sabotage in their exclusive economic zone, the involvement of Western intelligence adds layers of complexity. China's foreign ministry affirms its commitment to cooperating on the investigation, expressing a desire to resolve the issue diplomatically and securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)