Syria's Fragile State: Impact of Refugee Returns

The United Nations migration agency has issued a warning regarding the potential consequences of large-scale refugee returns to Syria, cautioning that such movements could exacerbate conflict in a nation already dealing with instability.

Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, shared concerns during a press briefing in Geneva after visiting Syria. Following the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, she highlighted the risks of overwhelming the country's fragile social infrastructure.

Pope underscored the organization's stance against promoting mass returns, citing that local communities are currently ill-equipped to handle the influx of displaced people effectively and peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)