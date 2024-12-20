Left Menu

Syria's Fragile State: Impact of Refugee Returns

The U.N. migration agency cautions against large-scale returns of refugees to Syria, warning that such movements could overwhelm the country's fragile infrastructure and incite conflict. Director-General Amy Pope emphasized that communities are not prepared to accommodate millions of returning individuals peacefully.

The United Nations migration agency has issued a warning regarding the potential consequences of large-scale refugee returns to Syria, cautioning that such movements could exacerbate conflict in a nation already dealing with instability.

Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, shared concerns during a press briefing in Geneva after visiting Syria. Following the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, she highlighted the risks of overwhelming the country's fragile social infrastructure.

Pope underscored the organization's stance against promoting mass returns, citing that local communities are currently ill-equipped to handle the influx of displaced people effectively and peacefully.

