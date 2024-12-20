Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Tumultuous Winter Session: Bills, Debates, and Disruptions

The Lok Sabha's Winter session was marked by significant disruptions over issues involving business magnate Adani, George Soros' alleged connections with Congress, and controversial remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite this, a 57.87% productivity rate was recorded, and key bills including simultaneous elections were discussed and referred for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha's Winter session, marked by notable disruptions, concluded with a reported productivity rate of 57.87%, according to official sources.

Key issues raised during the session included business magnate Adani, George Soros' purported ties with Congress, and comments by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar. These topics fueled intense debates and protests leading to continual interruptions.

Among the legislative highlights was a bill proposing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further deliberation. Last week's debate also marked 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, with spirited exchanges between treasury and opposition benches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

