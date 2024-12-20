Lok Sabha's Tumultuous Winter Session: Bills, Debates, and Disruptions

The Lok Sabha's Winter session, marked by notable disruptions, concluded with a reported productivity rate of 57.87%, according to official sources.

Key issues raised during the session included business magnate Adani, George Soros' purported ties with Congress, and comments by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar. These topics fueled intense debates and protests leading to continual interruptions.

Among the legislative highlights was a bill proposing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further deliberation. Last week's debate also marked 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, with spirited exchanges between treasury and opposition benches.

(With inputs from agencies.)