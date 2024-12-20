Tragic Collision: Migrant Boat Crash Claims Lives in Greece

Eight migrants have perished after the speedboat they were on collided with a Greek coastguard vessel near the island of Rhodes, authorities reported.

The tragedy unfolded early Friday, as 18 individuals, many injured, were rescued and efforts to find more survivors are ongoing, said the coastguard.

The migrant boat, reportedly attempting to evade capture, smashed into the coastguard as it navigated through the waters. The captain has been detained. Greece remains a key entry point into Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a significant influx noted in 2015.

