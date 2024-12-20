Tragic Collision: Migrant Boat Crash Claims Lives in Greece
Eight migrants lost their lives after a speedboat collided with a Greek coastguard vessel near Rhodes. Eighteen people were rescued. The incident highlights Greece's role as a major entry point to Europe for migrants and refugees. The boat's captain has been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:27 IST
Eight migrants have perished after the speedboat they were on collided with a Greek coastguard vessel near the island of Rhodes, authorities reported.
The tragedy unfolded early Friday, as 18 individuals, many injured, were rescued and efforts to find more survivors are ongoing, said the coastguard.
The migrant boat, reportedly attempting to evade capture, smashed into the coastguard as it navigated through the waters. The captain has been detained. Greece remains a key entry point into Europe for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a significant influx noted in 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- migrants
- coastguard
- collision
- Rhodes
- rescue
- refugees
- Europe
- Middle East
- Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroes of the Sea: Indian Coast Guard's Daring Rescue in the Arabian Waters
Govt Boosts Maritime NZ Rescue Centre Staffing to Strengthen S&R Operations
UN Migrant Workers Committee Discusses Egypt’s Efforts in Protecting Migrants and Refugees
Dramatic Elephant Rescue in Palappilly
Red Sea Rescue: Cargo Ship Crew Saved Amidst Tensions