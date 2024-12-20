Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Session Concludes Amidst Disruptions

The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after a session marked by disruptions, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to call for reflection on the importance of parliamentary discourse. Despite some legislative achievements, the session's productivity was only 40.03 percent, drawing criticism and highlighting the need for meaningful debate over chaos.

In a session marked by more chaos than legislative progress, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged members to reflect on the need for meaningful debate over disruptive behaviour, as the House wrapped up with only 43 hours and 27 minutes of effective functioning.

The session, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, saw the adoption of a motion nominating 12 members to a joint parliamentary committee to examine bills on simultaneous elections. Nonetheless, the session's productivity remained at a low 40.03 percent, leading to significant public criticism of lawmakers.

While the Upper House passed the Oilfields Amendment Bill, the Boilers Bill of 2024, and received a statement on India-China relations, these were overshadowed by ongoing disruptions. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of restoring the dignity of parliamentary discourse and the urgent need to rise above political differences.

