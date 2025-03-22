Delimitation Debate Heats Up: BJP and DMK Clash Over Political Interests
The BJP's Praveen Khandelwal criticized Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and the opposition, accusing them of using delimitation for political gain. As tensions rise, both sides argue over the issue's implications and its connection to broader political concerns, such as the North-South divide and educational policies.
The controversy surrounding delimitation has intensified as BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the opposition of exploiting the issue for their political benefit.
Khandelwal asserted that concerns over delimitation were exaggerated by politicians whose influence is waning. He criticized South Indian leaders and claimed that some forces within India struggle to accept the country's progress under PM Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.
CPI (M) leader Hannan Mollah highlighted the demographic shifts, arguing for reconsideration of delimitation. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ramchander Rao criticized the Joint Action Committee meeting chaired by Stalin, calling it divisive. Despite differing views, Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai praised the meeting, emphasizing its historic nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
