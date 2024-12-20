Left Menu

Kremlin Warns Against G7 Oil Sanctions

The Kremlin has warned that any new G7 sanctions on Russia's oil sector would have adverse effects. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated the government would take steps to mitigate these consequences, responding to reported deliberations by the G7 on imposing new sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:41 IST
Kremlin Warns Against G7 Oil Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin issued a stern warning on Friday, declaring that any fresh sanctions imposed by the G7 on Russia's oil sector would ultimately backfire.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the country is prepared to take necessary actions to minimize the impact of such measures and find ways to adapt to the potential challenges.

Peskov's remarks were in response to a Bloomberg News report, which suggested that the G7 countries are considering introducing new sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024