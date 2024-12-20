Kremlin Warns Against G7 Oil Sanctions
The Kremlin has warned that any new G7 sanctions on Russia's oil sector would have adverse effects. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated the government would take steps to mitigate these consequences, responding to reported deliberations by the G7 on imposing new sanctions.
The Kremlin issued a stern warning on Friday, declaring that any fresh sanctions imposed by the G7 on Russia's oil sector would ultimately backfire.
According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the country is prepared to take necessary actions to minimize the impact of such measures and find ways to adapt to the potential challenges.
Peskov's remarks were in response to a Bloomberg News report, which suggested that the G7 countries are considering introducing new sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry.
