Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces terrorism and corruption charges, leading to massive protests. Authorities detained 323 people as demonstrators clashed with police. Imamoglu denies the accusations, which he deems politically motivated. His detention could prevent him from challenging President Erdogan in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 06:43 IST
Turkish prosecutors are pursuing severe charges against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four aides, accusing them of terrorism and corruption. Imamoglu's camp has fervently rejected these claims while protests erupt nationwide.

Protesters clashed with Turkish police in several cities, including Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara, resulting in 323 arrests. Authorities have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

Imamoglu, accused of graft and aiding a terrorist group, dismisses the charges as politically motivated. His detention could thwart his 2028 presidential ambitions, given his opposition to President Erdogan's continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

