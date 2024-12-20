Left Menu

Syro-Malabar Church Establishes Special Court for Disciplinary Actions

The Syro-Malabar Church has set up a special court at its headquarters to address ongoing disciplinary issues within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The court, established by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, will enforce discipline under Canon Law after repeated violations were noted despite repeated efforts to maintain unity.

The Syro-Malabar Church has taken a decisive step in maintaining clerical discipline, establishing a special court to address ongoing issues within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The court, operational since December 18, was established by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and aims to enforce adherence to liturgical practices.

This tribunal arises under Canon Law 89, with a mandate to oversee and rectify disciplinary violations. The unified form of the Holy Mass, introduced on November 28, 2021, continues facing challenges from persistent infractions, stirring division among the faithful and discord in the public

Normally situated in diocesan centers, the special court at Mount St Thomas marks an exception under current circumstances. This establishment follows a request by Bishop Mar Bosco Puthur and complies with instructions from the Eastern Office in Rome. It will utilize ecclesiastical laws to penalize offenders, aiming to restore order.

