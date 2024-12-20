Surat Police Uncover 14.7 kg Gold Heist Worth Rs 8.57 Crore
Police in Surat, Gujarat, seized 14.7 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 8.57 crore from two individuals, Hiren Bhatti and Manji Dhamelia, at Simada Naka. The duo allegedly failed to produce documentation and claimed they were transporting the gold from a shop to a refinery.
- Country:
- India
In a significant seizure, Surat police in Gujarat have confiscated 14.7 kilograms of gold, with an estimated worth of Rs 8.57 crore, from two suspects. The operation was conducted following a tip-off at the Simada Naka junction on Thursday night.
Assistant Commissioner of Police PK Patel reported that the suspects, Hiren Bhatti and Manji Dhamelia, had concealed eight pieces of gold in their shirts. The men were unable to present any documentation proving ownership of the gold.
An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the origin of the gold. Bhatti and Dhamelia have stated that they collected the gold from a shop and were transporting it to a refinery for conversion into bars, according to ACP Patel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surat
- Police
- Gold
- Seized
- Gujarat
- Detained
- Investigation
- Simada Naka
- Refinery
- Hiren Bhatti
- Manji Dhamelia
ALSO READ
Justice Department Calls for Reforms after Memphis Police Investigation
Turkey Closes Investigation on Meta's Data Practices
Turkish Competition Board Ends Meta Investigation
Malaysian RCI Calls for Investigation of Former PM Mahathir
Karnataka CM's Legal Battle Intensifies Amid MUDA Scam Investigation