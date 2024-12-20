Surat Police Uncover 14.7 kg Gold Heist Worth Rs 8.57 Crore

In a significant seizure, Surat police in Gujarat have confiscated 14.7 kilograms of gold, with an estimated worth of Rs 8.57 crore, from two suspects. The operation was conducted following a tip-off at the Simada Naka junction on Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police PK Patel reported that the suspects, Hiren Bhatti and Manji Dhamelia, had concealed eight pieces of gold in their shirts. The men were unable to present any documentation proving ownership of the gold.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the origin of the gold. Bhatti and Dhamelia have stated that they collected the gold from a shop and were transporting it to a refinery for conversion into bars, according to ACP Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)