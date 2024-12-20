Strategic Rebuilding: Turkey's Pledge in Post-Assad Syria

Turkey is prepared to take necessary actions to support Syria's reconstruction after Bashar al-Assad's departure, focusing on strengthening trade, energy, and defense relations, President Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Erdogan revealed plans to deepen trade relations with Syria and Iraq, suggesting this will inject new vitality into both Turkish and Syrian economies.

He also pledged to cooperate across various sectors, from defense to education, with an urgent focus on remedying Syria's significant energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)