Trader's Tragic Death Sparks Political Protests in Idukki

A small-time trader's alleged suicide outside a CPI(M)-controlled cooperative bank in Idukki triggered protests by Congress leaders accusing the Left party of financial mismanagement. The trader, Sabu, reportedly needed Rs 25 lakh for his wife's medical treatment. His suicide note blamed bank officials, leading to police investigations.

A small-time trader's suspected suicide in Kattappana, Idukki, has ignited a political uproar. Family members of Sabu, who was found hanging outside the local cooperative bank on Friday, say financial distress due to the bank's failure to release Rs 25 lakh was a key factor in his death.

Opposition Congress leaders quickly descended on the scene, refusing to let police remove the body and accusing the CPI(M) of being culpable for the alleged financial mismanagement at the cooperative bank. They allege the ruling party prioritized loans to insiders, severely affecting the bank's operations.

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, condemned the bank's practices and accused CPI(M) of having destabilized cooperative sectors across regions. He demanded accountability and a police inquiry into Sabu's death. Meanwhile, police have started investigations under the Bharat Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and are considering additional charges.

