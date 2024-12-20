Disrupted Winter: Lok Sabha's Session Struggles Amid Protests

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha was notably turbulent, plagued by continuous disruptions over issues ranging from ties between George Soros and the Congress to remarks by Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar. These interruptions led to the session's productivity being pegged at 57.87%, as reported by official sources.

Despite these challenges, the session introduced crucial bills aimed at establishing a framework for holding simultaneous elections. These legislative proposals were eventually forwarded to a joint committee for further examination and comprehensive consultations.

Additionally, a significant portion of the session was dedicated to debates commemorating the adoption of the Constitution 75 years ago. Nevertheless, the session saw limited discussions and a lack of response to issues raised, indicating ongoing friction and inefficiency in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)