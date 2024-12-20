Left Menu

Disrupted Winter: Lok Sabha's Session Struggles Amid Protests

The Lok Sabha's Winter Session faced disruptions over various issues, resulting in a 57.87% productivity rate. Key bills on simultaneous elections were introduced and referred to a joint committee. Debates marked the session, but limited discussions and frequent disruptions hampered proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:51 IST
Disrupted Winter: Lok Sabha's Session Struggles Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha was notably turbulent, plagued by continuous disruptions over issues ranging from ties between George Soros and the Congress to remarks by Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar. These interruptions led to the session's productivity being pegged at 57.87%, as reported by official sources.

Despite these challenges, the session introduced crucial bills aimed at establishing a framework for holding simultaneous elections. These legislative proposals were eventually forwarded to a joint committee for further examination and comprehensive consultations.

Additionally, a significant portion of the session was dedicated to debates commemorating the adoption of the Constitution 75 years ago. Nevertheless, the session saw limited discussions and a lack of response to issues raised, indicating ongoing friction and inefficiency in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024