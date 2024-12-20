Left Menu

Manchester Airport Incident: Controversy and Charges

Two men were charged with assaulting police officers at Manchester Airport, where a violent incident fueled claims of a two-tier justice system in Britain. Video footage of both police violence and assault on officers sparked significant public debate. The accused are Mohammed Amaaz and Muhammed Amaad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:55 IST
In a significant development relating to the Manchester Airport incident in July, two men have been formally charged with assaults on police officers. The episode, captured on video, led to initial allegations of police brutality and sparked discussions about a perceived two-tier justice system in the UK.

The footage published on social media depicted chaotic scenes, where police officers and the public engaged in a violent confrontation. Initial clips garnered attention for showing an officer kicking a man lying face-down, while later clips revealed that female officers were also attacked during the fracas.

Frank Ferguson, leading the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, identified the accused as Mohammed Amaaz, 20, and Muhammed Amaad, 25. Despite public outcry, no charges will be brought against any police officers, Ferguson confirmed.

