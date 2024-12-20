Tension in Thane: Marathi Family Assault Sparks Controversy
A Maharashtra government employee, Akhilesh Shukla, has surrendered to Thane police following an alleged attack on a Marathi-speaking family. Shukla, along with his wife and others, is accused of assaulting the family after a dispute. A video posted online claims his wife was assaulted by the victims' families.
An employee of Maharashtra's Tourism Development Corporation has turned himself in to Kalyan's police amidst accusations of a violent altercation with a Marathi-speaking family. On Friday, Akhilesh Shukla, aged 48, surrendered, a senior officer confirmed.
The incident, rooted in a neighborhood argument over an incense stick, escalated into violence, according to the FIR. Shukla and his wife, Geeta, are accused alongside others of assaulting the family, injuring them with various weapons.
Prior to his surrender, Shukla disseminated a social media video asserting that his wife had been assaulted by the victims' relatives. The police are broadening their search for additional suspects involved in the December 18 incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
