Justice Rally: Doctors Demand Action in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court authorized a doctors' group to stage a demonstration from December 20-26, demanding speedy justice for a medical student allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College. The protest must take place 50 feet from Dorina Crossing, to avoid traffic congestion.

Updated: 20-12-2024 17:45 IST
The Calcutta High Court has permitted a demonstration by a doctors' organization demanding expedited justice for a medic reportedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in August. Scheduled from December 20-26, the protest highlights the urgency felt within the medical community regarding the incident.

The court's decision allows the protest near Dorina Crossing, but 50 feet away, to prevent traffic issues in central Kolkata. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh acknowledged public inconvenience fears but emphasized fair administrative practices for event approvals across organizations.

A CBI chargesheet names Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, as the prime suspect in the August 9 crime. The demonstration must uphold specific guidelines, ensuring public safety and order, with police required to submit a compliance report by January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

