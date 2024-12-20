Left Menu

DNA Breakthrough Solves Mysterious Murder of Bangladesh MP

The West Bengal Police CID confirmed that remains found during an investigation into the murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar matched his DNA. Anar, an Awami League MP, was murdered in Kolkata. His remains, verified with his daughter's DNA, were discovered in multiple locations.

DNA Breakthrough Solves Mysterious Murder of Bangladesh MP
The West Bengal Police's CID has solved the case of the grisly murder of Bangladeshi MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar, announced after key DNA tests matched the remains to Anar. The investigative breakthrough resolves a high-profile crime with international interest.

Anar, a prominent member of Bangladesh's Awami League, vanished in Kolkata on May 13 during a visit for medical treatment. His disappearance triggered a concerted investigative effort by both Dhaka and West Bengal authorities.

Authorities pieced the case together after discovering large amounts of flesh and bones at two separate locations. Circumstantial evidence pointed to strangulation followed by dismemberment, underscoring the brutal nature of the crime.

