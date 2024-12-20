Jammu Police Crackdown on Noisy Royal Enfield Bullets

The Jammu Police initiated a significant operation on Friday to eliminate the growing issue of noise pollution caused by Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers in the city.

Officials reported that five motorcycles, equipped with unauthorized silencers, were confiscated in response to complaints from residents about the excessive noise disrupting local peace.

The police plan to extend similar enforcement drives to Jammu's rural areas, targeting sellers and installers of these illicit silencers under the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities warned of strict penalties for vehicle owners engaging in unauthorized modifications.

