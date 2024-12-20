Left Menu

Jammu Police Crackdown on Noisy Royal Enfield Bullets

Jammu Police launched an operation against modified silencers on Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles to tackle noise pollution. Five bikes with unauthorized silencers were seized following numerous resident complaints. Authorities plan further enforcement in rural zones and warn owners against such modifications, citing safety and legal concerns.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:06 IST
  India

The Jammu Police initiated a significant operation on Friday to eliminate the growing issue of noise pollution caused by Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers in the city.

Officials reported that five motorcycles, equipped with unauthorized silencers, were confiscated in response to complaints from residents about the excessive noise disrupting local peace.

The police plan to extend similar enforcement drives to Jammu's rural areas, targeting sellers and installers of these illicit silencers under the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities warned of strict penalties for vehicle owners engaging in unauthorized modifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

