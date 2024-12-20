Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Attack Claims Young Life

A seven-year-old child has been killed in a knife attack at a Zagreb primary school, perpetrated by a 19-year-old former student. The attack left four injured, including the assailant, who has a history of psychological issues. A day of mourning has been declared by the city's mayor.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Attack Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded at a Zagreb primary school on Friday when a seven-year-old child lost their life in a knife attack. The assailant, a 19-year-old former student, launched the assault during school hours, targeting both teachers and pupils.

Health Minister Irena Hrstic confirmed that the suspect stabbed five individuals, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four others, including the attacker. Those wounded have been hospitalized, but their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic detailed that the attacker fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police at a nearby health center. The suspect, noted to have a history of psychological problems, had previously attempted suicide. In the wake of this tragedy, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomašević declared a Day of Mourning, expressing the community's collective shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

