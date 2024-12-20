Left Menu

Ensuring IP Data Security in the Digital Age

Instances of misuse of publicly accessible information from India's Intellectual Property (IP) website have been reported. The government, informed by Union Minister Jitin Prasada, is enhancing data management in IP offices and increasing manpower to ensure confidentiality and robustness in processing IP applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:29 IST
Instances of misuse of publicly accessible information from the Intellectual Property (IP) website for unethical purposes have surfaced, prompting legislative attention, as Parliament was informed recently.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada highlighted the absence of specific IP law provisions to combat misuse but pointed to the Information Technology Act, 2000, which addresses unauthorized data access and damage with malintent. Additionally, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 enforces strict measures against such activities.

In response to the misuse, the government has bolstered data management systems within IP offices to enhance confidentiality and process robustness. Moreover, manpower growth in Patent Offices is prioritized, with 500 additional examiner and controller positions sanctioned, anticipating improved service delivery to stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

